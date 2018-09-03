Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 22 15 .595 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 17 .541 2 Tri-City (Padres) 17 20 .459 5 Everett (Mariners) 17 20 .459 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 27 11 .711 — Eugene (Cubs) 17 20 .459 9½ Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 22 .421 11 Boise (Rockies) 13 24 .351 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Salem-Keizer 4

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at TBD, TBD

TBD at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.