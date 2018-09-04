Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

September 4, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 16 .579
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 21 17 .553 1
Everett (Mariners) 18 20 .474 4
Tri-City (Padres) 17 21 .447 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 27 11 .711
Eugene (Cubs) 17 21 .447 10
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 22 .421 11
Boise (Rockies) 14 24 .368 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

