Northwest League

September 6, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 22 16 .579
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 21 17 .553 1
Everett (Mariners) 18 20 .474 4
Tri-City (Padres) 17 21 .447 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 27 11 .711
Eugene (Cubs) 17 21 .447 10
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 22 .421 11
Boise (Rockies) 14 24 .368 13

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Spokane, 4 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

