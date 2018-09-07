Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Everett 1, Spokane 1

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Everett at Spokane, 10:00 a.m.

Hillsboro 0, Eugene 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Championship (Best-of-5) South Division vs. North Division

Saturday, Sept. 8: TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 13: TBD

