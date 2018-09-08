Listen Live Sports

Northwest League Playoffs

September 8, 2018 12:57 am
 
Northwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Everett 1, Spokane 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Spokane 5, Everett 4

Hillsboro 0, Eugene 2

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Spokane vs. Eugene

Sunday, Sept. 9: Spokane (home team) at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10: Spokane (home team) at Eugene, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 13: Spokane at Eugene, TBD

