|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Everett 1, Spokane 2
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3
Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3
x-Friday, Sept. 7: Spokane 5, Everett 4
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Spokane vs. Eugene
Sunday, Sept. 9: Spokane (home team) at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 10: Spokane (home team) at Eugene, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 11: Spokane at Eugene, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: Spokane at Eugene, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 13: Spokane at Eugene, TBD
