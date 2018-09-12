|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Everett 1, Spokane 2
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane 7, Everett 3
Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett 8, Spokane 3
x-Friday, Sept. 7: Spokane 5, Everett 4
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene 3, Hillsboro 2
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Eugene 2, Spokane 0
Sunday, Sept. 9: Eugene 3, Spokane 2
Monday, Sept. 10: Eugene 4, Spokane 0
Tuesday, Sept. 11: Eugene 3, Spokane 2
