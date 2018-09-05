|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Everett vs. Spokane
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 7: Everett at Spokane, 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 7: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|South Division vs. North Division
Saturday, Sept. 8: TBD
Monday, Sept. 10: TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 13: TBD
