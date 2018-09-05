Listen Live Sports

Northwest League Playoffs

September 5, 2018 1:32 am
 
Northwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Everett vs. Spokane

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Everett at Spokane, 10:00 a.m.

Hillsboro vs. Eugene

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
South Division vs. North Division

Saturday, Sept. 8: TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 13: TBD

