Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Everett vs. Spokane

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Everett at Spokane, 10:00 a.m.

Hillsboro vs. Eugene

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 7: Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Championship (Best-of-5) South Division vs. North Division

Saturday, Sept. 8: TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 12: TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 13: TBD

