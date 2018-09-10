Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

September 10, 2018 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 9. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Accelerate (9) 5-H 5-4-1-0 380 1
2. Justify (30) 3-C 6-6-0-0 354 2
3. Diversify (2) 5-G 4-3-0-0 298 3
4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5-5-0-0 263 4
5. Abel Tasman 4-F 3-2-0-0 211 5
6. Catholic Boy 3-C 5-3-1-0 162 6
7. Yoshida 4-C 3-2-0-0 143 7
8. Sistercharlie 4-F 4-3-1-0 96 8
9. Catalina Cruiser 4-C 3-3-0-0 85 10
10. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 4-1-3-0 82 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: West Coast (1) 40, Imperial Hint 38, Elate 32, Unique Bella 25, Robert Bruce 25, Good Magic 14, Promises Fulfilled 13, City of Light 9, Pavel 7, Bee Jersey 6, Whitmore 6, Marley<S Freedom 4, Dream Tree 4, Midnight Bisou 4, Gunnevera 3, Heart to Heart 2, X Y Jet 1, Glorious Empire 1, Vasilika 1, Gun Runner 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries