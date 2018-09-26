NYCFC beats Fire 2-0, clinches playoff spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Ring and David Villa scored four minutes apart in the second half and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot.

NYC (15-8-8), 10 points behind first-place Atlanta, won for the second time in its last 10 games. Chicago (7-16-7) is winless in its last 10 road matches, going 0-7-3.

Ring gave NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second half and Villa scored his 12th goal of the season in the 51st. Villa set up the first goal by laying it off for an oncoming Ring, who curled it home from the top of the 18-yard box. Villa redirected Maximiliano Moralez’s back pass near the penalty spot.

Chicago’s best scoring chance came in the 32nd when Raheem Edwards’ bicycle-kick attempt forced a diving save by Sean Johnson. Veteran Alan Gordon entered as a second-half substitute for his first action since Aug. 23.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.