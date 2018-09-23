Oilers-Jets Sums

Edmonton 2 0 1—3 Winnipeg 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 3:45 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 1 (Benning, McLeod), 7:33. 3, Edmonton, Bear 1 (Strome, Caggiula), 13:02 (pp). Penalties_Malone, EDM, (cross checking), 2:47; Byfuglien, WPG, (tripping), 11:25; Myers, WPG, (slashing), 16:38.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, McKenzie 1 (Morrow, Everberg), 7:42. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Wheeler), 10:01 (sh). Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (slashing), 9:00.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Byfuglien, Scheifele), 7:24 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, McKenzie 2 (Franklin, Everberg), 10:23. 8, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (Nurse, Benning), 19:20. Penalties_Malone, EDM, (tripping), 5:58; Kassian, EDM, (slashing), 6:52; Jerabek, EDM, (boarding), 15:53.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-18-12_41. Winnipeg 4-5-12_21.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Winnipeg 2 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 0-1-0 (21 shots-16 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (41-38).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:24.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.