Oklahoma DE Addison Gumbs to transfer

September 5, 2018 3:13 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive end/linebacker Addison Gumbs has chosen to transfer due to personal reasons.

Gumbs, a sophomore from Hayward, California, had eight tackles and a pass breakup in four games last season. The 6-foot-3, 253-pounder was in the mix for a starting job this year but sustained a season-ending knee injury last week. The sixth-ranked Sooners are stocked with young talent at his positions.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Gumbs “did a very nice job while he was here” and wished him well.

Oklahoma defeated Florida Atlantic 63-14 in its season opener last Saturday. The Sooners face UCLA on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

