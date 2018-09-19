Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .246 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .371 Hernandez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 a-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Rickard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Beckham ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Peterson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Stewart dh 3 2 2 1 0 1 .167 Wynns c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7

Toronto 000 000 010—1 4 1 Baltimore 001 000 10x—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-popped out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Diaz (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), off Castro; Stewart (1), off Estrada. RBIs_McKinney (12), Mullins (10), Stewart (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Pillar, Diaz 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Wynns. FIDP_Morales.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Wynns).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 7-13 6 4 1 1 1 5 98 5.57 Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 6.05 Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.55 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.77 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis 4 2 0 0 1 4 64 6.34 Wright Jr., W, 4-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 35 5.47 Castro, H, 5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.06 Scott, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.59 Givens, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.33

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1. HBP_Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).

