Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|10x—2
E_A.Diaz (9). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_D.Stewart (1). HR_McKinney (5), D.Stewart (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,7-13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wright Jr. W,4-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro H,5
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scott H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens S,8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Yacabonis (Pillar). WP_Yacabonis.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:34. A_11,337 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.