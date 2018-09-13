Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Athletics 3

September 13, 2018 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lureano cf 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Rickard rf-lf 4 0 2 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 1 0
K.Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 T.Bckhm dh 4 1 2 2
Pscotty rf 4 1 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 1 0 1 1
Martini lf 3 0 3 1 Androli lf 3 0 1 1
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 D.Stwrt ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Valera 2b 2 0 2 1
Bea.Tyl c 0 0 0 0 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 0 0
Fowler ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 5 12 5
Oakland 010 010 010—3
Baltimore 200 200 01x—5

DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), J.Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24). CS_Rickard (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson L,3-5 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0
Dull 1 1 0 0 0 0
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 2 1 1 0 2
Baltimore
Bundy W,8-14 6 6 2 2 0 8
Castro H,3 1 3 1 1 0 0
Fry H,9 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Givens S,7-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

M.Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Anderson, Gearrin.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman