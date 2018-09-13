Orioles 5, Athletics 3

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Lureano cf 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Rickard rf-lf 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 T.Bckhm dh 4 1 2 2 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 1 0 1 1 Martini lf 3 0 3 1 Androli lf 3 0 1 1 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 D.Stwrt ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Valera 2b 2 0 2 1 Bea.Tyl c 0 0 0 0 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 0 0 Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 5 12 5

Oakland 010 010 010—3 Baltimore 200 200 01x—5

DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), J.Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24). CS_Rickard (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson L,3-5 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0 Dull 1 1 0 0 0 0 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 Familia 1 2 1 1 0 2 Baltimore Bundy W,8-14 6 6 2 2 0 8 Castro H,3 1 3 1 1 0 0 Fry H,9 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Givens S,7-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

M.Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Anderson, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).

