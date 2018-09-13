Orioles 5, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .288 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .281 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .242 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Martini lf 3 0 3 1 1 0 .294 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Totals 35 3 9 3 3 11

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Rickard rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Villar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Beckham dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .227 Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Peterson 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .205 Andreoli lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .224 b-Stewart ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Valera 2b 2 0 2 1 1 0 .229 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 32 5 12 5 2 5

Oakland 010 010 010—3 9 0 Baltimore 200 200 01x—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 7th. b-struck out for Andreoli in the 8th. c-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24), off Bundy. RBIs_Olson (73), Piscotty (76), Martini (14), Beckham 2 (31), Andreoli (2), Valera (6), Peterson (28). CS_Rickard (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman 2, Piscotty, Semien 2); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Stewart). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_Beckham. GIDP_Joyce.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar, Valera).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 3-5 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 59 4.35 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.58 Dull 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.84 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.10 Familia 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.81 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 8-14 6 6 2 2 0 8 90 5.48 Castro, H, 3 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.15 Fry, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 3.81 Givens, S, 7-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.39

Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0, Fry 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Anderson, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.