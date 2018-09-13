Orioles 5, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Taylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rickard rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Beckham dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Andreoli lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Stewart ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|32
|5
|12
|5
|2
|5
|Oakland
|010
|010
|010—3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|200
|01x—5
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Phegley in the 7th. b-struck out for Andreoli in the 8th. c-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Semien (33), Martini (8), Peterson (13). HR_Piscotty (24), off Bundy. RBIs_Olson (73), Piscotty (76), Martini (14), Beckham 2 (31), Andreoli (2), Valera (6), Peterson (28). CS_Rickard (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman 2, Piscotty, Semien 2); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Stewart). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_Beckham. GIDP_Joyce.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar, Valera).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-5
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|59
|4.35
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.58
|Dull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.84
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
|Familia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.81
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 8-14
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|90
|5.48
|Castro, H, 3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.15
|Fry, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|3.81
|Givens, S, 7-11
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.39
Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-0, Fry 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Anderson, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:51. A_11,714 (45,971).
