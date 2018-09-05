Orioles 5, Mariners 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Rickard cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|1-Peterson pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Andreoli lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Valera 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|4
|2
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Cano 3b-1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Span lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|2-Negron pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gamel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Maybin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Seager ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|d-Herrmann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|5
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|401—5
|15
|1
|Seattle
|100
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
a-singled for Andreoli in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gamel in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Maybin in the 8th. d-struck out for Freitas in the 8th.
1-ran for Nunez in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.
E_Valera (3), Freitas (2). LOB_Baltimore 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Mancini (21), Freitas (5). HR_Nunez (4), off Warren; Cano (7), off Cobb. RBIs_Villar (38), Mancini (51), Davis (49), Nunez (12), Cano (31), Healy (69). S_Valera.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Jones, Davis, Wynns, Peterson); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz, Healy 2, Herrmann). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Jones 2, Rickard, Span. GIDP_Jones, Haniger.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Valera, Mancini); Seattle 1 (Cano, Gordon, Healy).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 5-15
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|98
|4.97
|Fry, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|29
|3.04
|Givens, S, 6-10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.64
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|3.56
|Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|3.56
|Duke
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.37
|Vincent
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.10
|Pazos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.02
|Bradford
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.33
|Elias
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.50
Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Givens 3-2, Duke 2-1, Vincent 2-2, Elias 2-1. WP_Cobb, Fry.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:19. A_11,265 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.