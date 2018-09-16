Orioles 8, White Sox 4

Chicago Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 5 1 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 4 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 2 Rickard lf 4 1 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 5 2 3 2 Palka rf 4 2 2 2 A.Jones rf 4 2 2 2 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0 D.Stwrt dh 4 1 0 1 Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 2 0 J.Ptrsn pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Rondon ss 4 0 0 0 Valera 2b 2 0 1 1 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 4 9 4 Totals 33 8 11 7

Chicago 010 030 000—4 Baltimore 500 100 11x—8

E_Villar (10), Mancini (4), Davidson (3). DP_Chicago 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Mullins (9), R.Nunez (12). HR_Y.Sanchez (8), Palka 2 (24), Villar (14), A.Jones (15). SB_Y.Sanchez (14), Mullins (1), A.Jones (7). SF_Valera (1). S_Wynns (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Giolito L,10-11 6 8 6 4 2 1 Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 2 Burr 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Scahill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Hess 4 1-3 6 4 3 1 7 Meisinger W,1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Scott H,3 1 1 0 0 1 3 Castro H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Fry S,1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4

HBP_by Hess (Abreu), by Giolito (Nunez), by Burr (Rickard).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:27. A_19,104 (45,971).

