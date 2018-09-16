Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 8, White Sox 4

September 16, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .226
Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .247
Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Palka rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .243
LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Davidson 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .233
Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .213
Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243
Rondon ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Engel cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .238
Totals 37 4 9 4 4 14
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .276
Rickard lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Villar ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .268
Jones rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .285
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Stewart dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .000
Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
1-Peterson pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .204
Valera 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .245
Sisco c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 33 8 11 7 3 4
Chicago 010 030 000—4 9 1
Baltimore 500 100 11x—8 11 2

1-ran for Nunez in the 8th.

E_Davidson (3), Villar (10), Mancini (4). LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Mullins (9), Nunez (12). HR_Palka (23), off Hess; Sanchez (8), off Hess; Palka (24), off Hess; Villar (14), off Giolito; Jones (15), off Ruiz. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (51), Palka 2 (60), Mullins (8), Villar 2 (45), Jones 2 (58), Stewart (1), Valera (7). SB_Sanchez (14), Mullins (1), Jones (7). SF_Valera. S_Wynns.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Palka 2, Delmonico, Rondon, Engel); Baltimore 2 (Jones 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Davidson, Stewart. GIDP_Delmonico, Rickard, Jones, Sisco.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Davidson), (Moncada, Rondon, Davidson), (Rondon, Moncada, Davidson); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 10-11 6 8 6 4 2 1 98 5.77
Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.38
Burr 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 4.05
Scahill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess 4 1-3 6 4 3 1 7 104 5.22
Meisinger, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.62
Scott, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 5.62
Castro, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.03
Fry, S, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 28 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Scahill 3-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Hess (Abreu), Giolito (Nunez), Burr (Rickard).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:27. A_19,104 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus