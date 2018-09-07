Listen Live Sports

Eye got it: Orioles pitcher hit playing catch with football

September 7, 2018 8:11 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher David Hess might want to stick to baseball.

The rookie right-hander was hit in the left eye while playing catch with a football before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He was taken to a specialist for an examination of his left eye.

By the early innings, Hess was back in the Baltimore dugout — wearing an LSU football helmet.

It’s a normal sight almost across the majors to see pitchers doing running work involving football passes before batting practice.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter didn’t rule out Hess missing his start Saturday night against the Rays. The 25-year-old Hess is 3-9 with a 5.27 ERA this season.

Hess is not the only issue for the Baltimore rotation this weekend.

Showalter said righty Alex Cobb is not expected to start Sunday due to lingering blister problems. Josh Rogers would take Cobb’s spot.

