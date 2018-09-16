Orlando City-Fire, Sums

Orlando 0 0—0 Chicago 2 2—4

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 13 (De Leeuw), 3rd minute; 2, Chicago, Katai, 10 (Mihailovic), 28th.

Second half_3, Chicago, De Leeuw, 1 (Kappelhof), 56th; 4, Chicago, Nikolic, 14 (Edwards), 70th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik, Adam Grinwis; Chicago, Richard Sanchez, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Katai, 58th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Peter Manikowski; Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_0.

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Nicolas Hasler, Aleksandar Katai (Daniel Johnson, 80th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Drew Conner, 73rd), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Raheem Edwards, 64th), Nemanja Nikolic.

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Carlos Ascues, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Josue Colman (Pierre Da Silva, 70th), Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Shane O’Neill (Chris Mueller, 47th), Oriol Rosell, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer.

