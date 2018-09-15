Listen Live Sports

Orth rallies South Alabama to 41-31 win over Texas State

September 15, 2018 11:59 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Evan Orth threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns as South Alabama rallied late to beat Texas State 41-31 on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (1-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) were trailing 31-26 late in the fourth quarter when Orth capped an 80-yard drive with a 23-yard scoring strike to Jordan McCray for a 34-31 lead with 2:02 to play. Three plays into Texas State’s next drive, Jalen Thompson intercepted Willie Jones III and returned it 29 yards to the Bobcats’ 4-yard line. Four plays later, Orth connected with Jamarius Way for the final score.

Orth finished with 266 yards passing for the Jaguars. Tra Minter ran for 61 yards and two scores. Way had 173 yards receiving.

Willie Jones threw two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Bobcats (1-2, 0-1).

The teams traded field goals early before Jones broke for a 50-yard touchdown run, then hit Javen Banks for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 17-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

