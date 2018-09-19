Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

OSU assistant Ryan Day gets $487K as fill-in for Urban Meyer

September 19, 2018 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra $487,000 for steering the Buckeyes during Urban Meyer’s suspension.

That’s the amount of the lump-sum bonus the university will give Day for acting as head coach from Aug. 1 through last Sunday. Meyer served a three-game suspension for mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith.

Day was informed of the bonus in a letter dated Monday from athletic director Gene Smith. It will be paid Sept. 30.

Day makes $1 million this year as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The No. 4 Buckeyes were 3-0 in the games Day coached, including Saturday’s 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Smith was accused of domestic violence and other behavior.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation