Packers-Redskins Stats

Green Bay 0 10 7 0—17 Washington 14 14 0 3—31 First Quarter

Was_Richardson 46 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 12:54.

Was_Peterson 2 run (Hopkins kick), 2:14.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 41, 12:52.

Was_Crowder 9 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 4:26.

GB_Allison 64 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:15.

Was_Peterson 2 run (Hopkins kick), :21.

Third Quarter

GB_D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:58.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 35, 1:58.

GB Was First downs 19 20 Total Net Yards 340 386 Rushes-yards 17-100 35-166 Passing 240 220 Punt Returns 4-29 1-9 Kickoff Returns 1-25 2-33 Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 27-45-0 12-20-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-25 0-0 Punts 5-46.4 5-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-115 6-66 Time of Possession 30:55 29:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 6-42, J.Williams 5-29, Montgomery 4-16, Rodgers 2-13. Washington, Peterson 19-120, A.Smith 7-20, Thompson 6-17, Crowder 1-6, Bibbs 2-3.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-44-0-265, Scott 0-1-0-0. Washington, A.Smith 12-20-1-220.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-52, Montgomery 6-48, Graham 5-45, Cobb 4-23, Allison 2-76, J.Williams 2-16, A.Jones 1-5. Washington, Reed 4-65, Crowder 4-39, Davis 2-70, Richardson 1-46, Thompson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

