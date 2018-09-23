Packers-Redskins Stats

|Green Bay
|0
|10
|7
|0—17
|Washington
|14
|14
|0
|3—31
|First Quarter
Was_Richardson 46 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 12:54.
Was_Peterson 2 run (Hopkins kick), 2:14.
GB_FG Crosby 41, 12:52.
Was_Crowder 9 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 4:26.
GB_Allison 64 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:15.
Was_Peterson 2 run (Hopkins kick), :21.
GB_D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:58.
Was_FG Hopkins 35, 1:58.
A_0.
___
|GB
|Was
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|340
|386
|Rushes-yards
|17-100
|35-166
|Passing
|240
|220
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-45-0
|12-20-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|0-0
|Punts
|5-46.4
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-115
|6-66
|Time of Possession
|30:55
|29:05
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 6-42, J.Williams 5-29, Montgomery 4-16, Rodgers 2-13. Washington, Peterson 19-120, A.Smith 7-20, Thompson 6-17, Crowder 1-6, Bibbs 2-3.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-44-0-265, Scott 0-1-0-0. Washington, A.Smith 12-20-1-220.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-52, Montgomery 6-48, Graham 5-45, Cobb 4-23, Allison 2-76, J.Williams 2-16, A.Jones 1-5. Washington, Reed 4-65, Crowder 4-39, Davis 2-70, Richardson 1-46, Thompson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.