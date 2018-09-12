Padres 2, Mariners 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Spangenberg 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Hedges dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|a-Maybin ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|4
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001—2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
a-doubled for Gamel in the 7th.
1-ran for Renfroe in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Mejia (1), Renfroe (22), Myers (19), Seager (33), Maybin (13). HR_Cano (8), off Mitchell. RBIs_Reyes (24), Myers (33), Cano (33). SB_Myers (9).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Reyes, Hedges, Galvis 2); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Maybin 2). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer 2, Cano. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Urias, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mitchell
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|78
|6.07
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.14
|Stammen, W, 8-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.55
|Yates, S, 8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.94
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|66
|4.24
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.03
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.29
|Diaz, L, 0-4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:49. A_13,833 (47,943).
