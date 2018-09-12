Padres 5, Mariners 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mejia dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 2-Pirela pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Myers 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .258 Renfroe lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .258 Hosmer 1b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .251 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Hedges c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .242 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .247 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Totals 37 5 8 5 2 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Cano 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .280 Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .263 Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .216 Negron lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 d-Gordon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 e-Span ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Freitas c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 a-Gamel ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Heredia cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .221 b-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 c-Zunino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191 f-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 34 4 8 4 2 13

San Diego 021 020 000—5 8 0 Seattle 000 030 001—4 8 3

a-struck out for Freitas in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 7th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 7th. d-singled for Negron in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Beckham in the 9th. f-struck out for Zunino in the 9th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Mejia in the 9th.

E_Seager 2 (14), Beckham (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (20), Cruz (17). 3B_Haniger (4). HR_Hedges (13), off LeBlanc; Renfroe (22), off LeBlanc; Cruz (35), off Lucchesi; Seager (21), off Yates. RBIs_Myers (34), Renfroe 2 (60), Hedges 2 (36), Haniger (86), Cano (34), Cruz (86), Seager (73). SB_Jankowski (24), Span (9). CS_Galvis (6).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejia 2, Hosmer, Reyes, Margot); Seattle 3 (Beckham 2, Herrmann). RISP_San Diego 0 for 11; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Galvis 2, Cano. GIDP_Healy.

DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Galvis, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 8-8 5 6 3 3 2 3 86 3.67 Wingenter, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.86 Stock, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.29 Castillo, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.45 Stammen, H, 21 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.52 Yates, S, 9-10 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.06 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 8-4 5 4 5 2 1 2 83 3.56 Pazos 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 2.95 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.40 Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.54 Festa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.70 Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.27

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0. HBP_Festa (Mejia).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:07. A_17,164 (47,943).

