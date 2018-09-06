Padres 6, Reds 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .171 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Myers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 J.Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mejia c 4 2 2 4 0 1 .286 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .080 a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Margot cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Totals 35 6 9 6 1 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .288 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .282 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Schebler rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .274 Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 L.Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .120 b-Trahan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Williams ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13

San Diego 001 400 100—6 9 0 Cincinnati 000 000 200—2 5 1

a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-popped out for L.Castillo in the 5th. c-homered for Wisler in the 7th. d-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.

E_Peraza (19). LOB_San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Myers (18). HR_Mejia (1), off L.Castillo; Renfroe (20), off L.Castillo; Mejia (2), off L.Castillo; Schebler (14), off Wingenter; Williams (2), off Wingenter. RBIs_Urias (3), Renfroe (57), Mejia 4 (4), Schebler (41), Williams (6). SB_Jankowski (22). SF_Urias. S_Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Renfroe 2, Mejia); Cincinnati 2 (Herrera 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Herrera, Votto).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 4 2 0 0 3 8 86 4.80 Stock 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.53 J.Castillo, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.67 Wingenter 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 4.50 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.61 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.01 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA L.Castillo, L, 8-12 5 5 5 2 0 7 81 4.79 Wisler 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 4.83 Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.50 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.95

Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Castillo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_14,303 (42,319).

