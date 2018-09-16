Listen Live Sports

Padres 7, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Profar ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .258
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .217
Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .247
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Minor p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Pelham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Butler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Choo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270
1-Robinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mejia c 4 1 1 4 1 1 .241
Myers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Reyes rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .276
2-Jankowski pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .258
Galvis 2b-ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .233
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Guerra ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Nix p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spangenberg 2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .230
Totals 32 7 8 7 5 8
Texas 011 001 000—3 8 1
San Diego 100 000 105—7 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 9th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (3). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Profar (33), Gallo (24), Guzman (17), Minor (1), Hosmer (31), Galvis (25). 3B_Margot (6). HR_Calhoun (2), off Nix; Profar (18), off Nix; Renfroe (23), off Minor; Mejia (3), off Springs. RBIs_Profar (74), Chirinos (62), Calhoun (10), Mejia 4 (8), Renfroe (61), Galvis (61), Margot (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Profar 3, Mazara, Guzman 2); San Diego 2 (Reyes, Hedges). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); San Diego 1 (Myers, Hosmer).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 7 87 4.14
Pelham, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.91
Butler, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 6.00
Claudio, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.74
Springs, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 30 3.55
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nix 6 7 3 3 1 3 80 5.75
Wick 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 7.11
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.49
Wingenter 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 4.40
Yates, W, 5-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Butler 1-0, Claudio 2-0, Yates 3-0. HBP_Nix (Kiner-Falefa), Wingenter (Chirinos). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:15. A_22,242 (42,445).

