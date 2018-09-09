Padres 7, Reds 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .260 Urias 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .205 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .256 Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .254 Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .265 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hedges c 5 1 1 2 0 0 .241 Spangenberg 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .234 Galvis ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .235 Nix p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 37 7 10 7 6 12

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .273 Peraza ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .290 Votto 1b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .283 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .272 Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Dixon 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mahle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103 a-Guerrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trahan 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333 d-Suarez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Hamilton cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Totals 35 6 9 6 3 11

San Diego 002 220 001—7 10 1 Cincinnati 000 150 000—6 9 0

a-struck out for Mahle in the 3rd. b-struck out for Wisler in the 5th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-struck out for Trahan in the 8th. e-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.

E_Hedges (11). LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Jankowski (12), Galvis (24), Peraza (29), Barnhart (21). HR_Hedges (12), off Mahle; Urias (2), off Sims; Hosmer (16), off Iglesias; Votto (11), off Nix. RBIs_Urias 2 (5), Hosmer (62), Hedges 2 (34), Galvis 2 (60), Peraza 2 (51), Votto 3 (64), Barnhart (42). SB_Jankowski (23), Hamilton (30).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Urias 3, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Dixon, Hamilton). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nix, Votto. GIDP_Dixon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nix 4 7 6 6 2 5 78 6.00 Stock 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.31 Wick 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 9.64 Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.53 Stammen, W, 7-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.57 Yates, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.98 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 3 5 2 2 3 5 74 4.98 Sims 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2 49 7.47 Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.78 Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 3 34 2.41 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.91 Iglesias, L, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.59

Nix pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Wisler 2-0. HBP_Nix (Ervin).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:12. A_18,424 (42,319).

