Panthers-Canadiens Sum

Florida 2 0 3—5 Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov (Bjugstad, Barkov), 4:32. 2, Florida, Dadonov (Trocheck), 11:07 (pp). 3, Montreal, Peca (Reilly, Suzuki), 13:19 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Florida, McCann (Weegar), 10:57 (sh). 5, Florida, McCann (Malgin), 12:57. 6, Montreal, Scherbak (Peca), 15:58. 7, Florida, Bjugstad, 19:08.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-17-13_41. Montreal 5-16-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (21-20). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (22-20), Niemi 0-0-0 (18-16).

A_19,691 (21,288). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

