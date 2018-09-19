Panthers-Canadiens Sum

Florida 2 0 3—5 Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 1 (Barkov, Bjugstad), 4:32. 2, Florida, Dadonov 2 (Trocheck), 11:07 (pp). 3, Montreal, Peca 1 (Suzuki, Reilly), 13:19 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Florida, McCann 1 (Weegar), 10:57 (sh). 5, Florida, McCann 2 (Malgin), 12:57. 6, Montreal, Scherbak 1 (Peca), 15:58. 7, Florida, Bjugstad 1, 19:08.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-17-6_34. Montreal 5-16-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (21-20). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (22-20), Niemi 0-0-0 (25-23).

A_19,691 (21,288). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

