Panthers-Lightning Sums

Florida 0 0 3—3 Tampa Bay 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (slashing), 6:22; Matheson, FLA, (tripping), 10:35; Killorn, TB, (slashing), 12:44; Stephens, TB, (interference), 18:36.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne 1 (Miller, Joseph), 4:17 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Miller, Stamkos), 10:15. Penalties_Sceviour, FLA, (high sticking), 3:02; Sergachev, TB, (cross checking), 5:19; Bjugstad, FLA, (delay of game), 5:19; Stamkos, TB, (cross checking), 13:52; Cernak, TB, (holding), 19:42.

Third Period_3, Florida, Dadonov 1 (Pysyk), 2:16. 4, Florida, Ekblad 1 (Sceviour, MacKenzie), 7:03 (sh). 5, Florida, Barkov 1 (Bjugstad, Dadonov), 12:31. Penalties_Petrovic, FLA, (interference), 6:19.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-12_28. Tampa Bay 12-11-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 1-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-1-0 (28-25).

A_11,485 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Jonny Murray.

