Paraguay hires former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio

September 3, 2018 6:23 pm
 
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay hired former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio to lead its own national team on Monday.

Osorio was contracted to the end of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Paraguay Football Association said in a statement.

Osorio guided Mexico at the World Cup in Russia, where it was eliminated in the round of 16 by Brazil.

The Colombian, who had led Mexico since 2015, did not want to extend his contract. Ricardo Ferretti of Brazil became Mexico’s interim coach last week.

Paraguay’s first major challenge under Osorio will be the Copa America in Brazil next year.

Paraguay has won the Copa only twice, in 1953 and 1979.

Osorio suggested weeks ago he wanted to coach Colombia, which was currently coached by Argentine Jose Pekerman.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

