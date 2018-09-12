Listen Live Sports

Paralyzed Olympic champion Vogel wants to keep cycling link

September 12, 2018 6:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Kristina Vogel says she wants to keep her job as a rider representative to the International Cycling Union despite a training crash that has left her paralyzed.

Vogel suffered a severe spinal injury after crashing on a concrete track following a high-speed collision while training in Germany in June. She says she will take time “to get to know step by step what I can and can’t do” in the future.

Vogel says she wants to remain involved with cycling and noted that she remains an athletes’ representative to the UCI. Vogel says she would “like to keep that, independently of whether I … do something at the Paralympics or want to withdraw completely from sport.”

