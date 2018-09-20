Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Patriots’ Gronkowski limited in practice with ankle issue

September 20, 2018 4:39 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tight end Rob Gronkowski is dealing with an ankle issue as the Patriots prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Lions.

Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice Thursday after participating in Wednesday’s workout. He has started both games for New England this season. He has nine catches for 138 yards and touchdown.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung both missed practice for the second straight day as they continue to go through the league’s concussion protocol.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

