The Associated Press
 
Patriots’ Josh Gordon inactive against Lions, delaying debut

September 23, 2018 7:23 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — New England wide receiver Josh Gordon is inactive against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, delaying his debut with the Patriots.

Gordon was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

New England safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers are inactive because of concussions.

Detroit’s All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (ankle) are active after both were listed as questionable.

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is inactive, potentially giving Tom Brady more time to pass.

The list of inactive players:

PATRIOTS: WR Josh Gordon, S Patrick Chung, DB Eric Rowe, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Brian Schwenke, OL Cole Croston, DE Trey Flowers.

LIONS: WR Brandon Powell, RB Ameer Abdullah, DE Kerry Hyder, OG Joe Dahl, OL Andrew Donnal, TE Michael Roberts, DE Ezekiel Ansah.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

