Penguins-Sabres Sum

September 18, 2018 10:07 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 0 2—2
Buffalo 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Sobotka, 19:53 (pp).

Second Period_2, Buffalo, McCabe (Rodrigues, Sobotka), 6:06. 3, Buffalo, Eichel (Pilut), 13:44 (sh).

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, O’Neill (Blueger), 15:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Riikola (Guentzel, Sprong), 16:21.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-7-12_26. Buffalo 14-9-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 0-0-0 (14-14), Wedgewood 0-0-0 (12-10).

A_15,602 (19,070). T_2:23.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.

