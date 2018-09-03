Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pennsylvania GOP official resigns over racist Facebook posts

September 3, 2018 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Republican official who referred to black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “baboons” in a Facebook post has resigned.

Former Beaver County Republican Committee secretary Carla Maloney resigned Friday in a letter to the committee’s chairman. Maloney apologized for her “insensitive” posts and said she would “work to show everyone” who she is.

Maloney called the players “baboons” on her personal Facebook account in response to athletes who have knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice. In another post, she said “overpaid ignorant blacks” should “go to Africa.”

The Beaver County Republican Committee said in a statement that it had accepted Maloney’s resignation and denounced her comments.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Maloney couldn’t immediately be reached.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission