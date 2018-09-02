PGA-Dell Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Boston
|Norton, Mass.
|Purse: $9 million
|Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
|Third Round
|Abraham Ancer
|66-69-65—200
|-13
|Bryson DeChambeau
|70-68-63—201
|-12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-63-69—201
|-12
|Cameron Smith
|69-66-67—202
|-11
|Justin Rose
|65-67-70—202
|-11
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-67-64—203
|-10
|Kyle Stanley
|70-67-66—203
|-10
|Rory McIlroy
|71-67-66—204
|-9
|Tony Finau
|69-68-67—204
|-9
|Jordan Spieth
|69-67-68—204
|-9
|Beau Hossler
|67-69-68—204
|-9
|Brice Garnett
|70-70-65—205
|-8
|Marc Leishman
|68-68-69—205
|-8
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-68-69—205
|-8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|69-65-71—205
|-8
|Matt Kuchar
|71-69-66—206
|-7
|Peter Uihlein
|69-71-66—206
|-7
|Keith Mitchell
|73-66-67—206
|-7
|Tiger Woods
|72-66-68—206
|-7
|Brooks Koepka
|69-69-68—206
|-7
|C.T. Pan
|69-68-69—206
|-7
|Adam Hadwin
|68-68-70—206
|-7
|Si Woo Kim
|70-66-70—206
|-7
|J.B. Holmes
|69-67-70—206
|-7
|Bubba Watson
|72-68-67—207
|-6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|71-69-67—207
|-6
|Webb Simpson
|68-63-76—207
|-6
|Gary Woodland
|67-74-67—208
|-5
|Byeong Hun An
|69-71-68—208
|-5
|Paul Casey
|69-70-69—208
|-5
|Alex Noren
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Xander Schauffele
|68-68-72—208
|-5
|Stewart Cink
|72-72-65—209
|-4
|Patrick Cantlay
|73-69-67—209
|-4
|Andrew Putnam
|70-71-68—209
|-4
|Patrick Reed
|71-69-69—209
|-4
|Russell Knox
|66-72-71—209
|-4
|Dustin Johnson
|68-69-72—209
|-4
|Keegan Bradley
|67-69-73—209
|-4
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-72-66—210
|-3
|Daniel Berger
|73-71-66—210
|-3
|Jon Rahm
|73-67-70—210
|-3
|James Hahn
|68-72-70—210
|-3
|Chris Kirk
|67-73-70—210
|-3
|Kevin Kisner
|69-71-70—210
|-3
|Russell Henley
|71-68-71—210
|-3
|Kevin Tway
|71-67-72—210
|-3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-67-72—210
|-3
|Ryan Armour
|71-66-73—210
|-3
|Phil Mickelson
|72-72-67—211
|-2
|Brian Stuard
|72-72-67—211
|-2
|Tom Hoge
|73-70-68—211
|-2
|Scott Stallings
|73-69-69—211
|-2
|Kevin Chappell
|69-72-70—211
|-2
|Jason Kokrak
|72-70-69—211
|-2
|Brian Harman
|68-72-71—211
|-2
|Charles Howell III
|69-71-71—211
|-2
|Henrik Stenson
|69-71-71—211
|-2
|Brian Gay
|72-67-72—211
|-2
|Bronson Burgoon
|74-69-69—212
|-1
|Nick Watney
|72-71-69—212
|-1
|Justin Thomas
|73-69-70—212
|-1
|Branden Grace
|70-71-72—213
|E
|Ryan Moore
|71-69-73—213
|E
|Jamie Lovemark
|71-69-73—213
|E
|Danny Lee
|70-72-72—214
|+1
|Andrew Landry
|73-71-71—215
|+2
|Adam Scott
|71-71-73—215
|+2
|Austin Cook
|69-71-75—215
|+2
|Charley Hoffman
|73-71-72—216
|+3
|Patton Kizzire
|74-70-72—216
|+3
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|74-67-75—216
|+3
|J.J. Spaun
|74-68-75—217
|+4
|Jimmy Walker
|70-74-75—219
|+6
|Whee Kim
|72-70-78—220
|+7
|Aaron Wise
|71-73-77—221
|+8
