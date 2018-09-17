PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 16 Trn Money 1. Miguel Angel Jiménez 17 $1,746,868 2. Scott McCarron 20 $1,660,808 3. Jerry Kelly 18 $1,634,818 4. Bernhard Langer 19 $1,561,904 5. David Toms 17 $1,500,264 6. Paul Broadhurst 18 $1,447,004 7. Scott Parel 20 $1,212,728 8. Joe Durant 20 $1,166,956 9. Vijay Singh 14 $1,111,830 10. Tim Petrovic 17 $1,010,400 11. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235 12. Gene Sauers 20 $877,216 13. Kirk Triplett 17 $850,609 14. Kevin Sutherland 18 $846,839 15. Tom Lehman 17 $835,847 16. Brandt Jobe 15 $803,203 17. Jeff Maggert 18 $782,398 18. Kenny Perry 13 $696,180 19. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712 20. Tom Pernice Jr. 20 $642,367 21. Paul Goydos 19 $636,065 22. Colin Montgomerie 19 $635,450 23. Billy Andrade 19 $633,003 24. Glen Day 19 $606,505 25. Woody Austin 20 $604,976 26. Mark Calcavecchia 20 $588,617 27. Lee Janzen 19 $584,286 28. Wes Short, Jr. 20 $574,018 29. Rocco Mediate 17 $562,464 30. Duffy Waldorf 21 $534,935 31. Marco Dawson 18 $524,391 32. Scott Dunlap 19 $485,466 33. Bob Estes 10 $457,881 34. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032 35. Billy Mayfair 18 $433,865 36. Jeff Sluman 21 $431,743 37. Jesper Parnevik 19 $428,312 38. Ken Tanigawa 16 $407,780 39. Doug Garwood 17 $403,491 40. Stephen Ames 19 $396,100 41. David Frost 20 $384,030 42. Tom Byrum 17 $378,970 43. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595 44. Kent Jones 15 $343,814 45. Jerry Smith 18 $338,154 46. Jay Haas 16 $336,920 47. Carlos Franco 20 $334,039 48. Esteban Toledo 19 $320,601 49. Mark O’Meara 14 $307,295 50. Tommy Tolles 16 $299,394

