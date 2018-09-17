Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

September 17, 2018 6:28 pm
 
Through Sept. 16
Trn Money
1. Miguel Angel Jiménez 17 $1,746,868
2. Scott McCarron 20 $1,660,808
3. Jerry Kelly 18 $1,634,818
4. Bernhard Langer 19 $1,561,904
5. David Toms 17 $1,500,264
6. Paul Broadhurst 18 $1,447,004
7. Scott Parel 20 $1,212,728
8. Joe Durant 20 $1,166,956
9. Vijay Singh 14 $1,111,830
10. Tim Petrovic 17 $1,010,400
11. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235
12. Gene Sauers 20 $877,216
13. Kirk Triplett 17 $850,609
14. Kevin Sutherland 18 $846,839
15. Tom Lehman 17 $835,847
16. Brandt Jobe 15 $803,203
17. Jeff Maggert 18 $782,398
18. Kenny Perry 13 $696,180
19. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712
20. Tom Pernice Jr. 20 $642,367
21. Paul Goydos 19 $636,065
22. Colin Montgomerie 19 $635,450
23. Billy Andrade 19 $633,003
24. Glen Day 19 $606,505
25. Woody Austin 20 $604,976
26. Mark Calcavecchia 20 $588,617
27. Lee Janzen 19 $584,286
28. Wes Short, Jr. 20 $574,018
29. Rocco Mediate 17 $562,464
30. Duffy Waldorf 21 $534,935
31. Marco Dawson 18 $524,391
32. Scott Dunlap 19 $485,466
33. Bob Estes 10 $457,881
34. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032
35. Billy Mayfair 18 $433,865
36. Jeff Sluman 21 $431,743
37. Jesper Parnevik 19 $428,312
38. Ken Tanigawa 16 $407,780
39. Doug Garwood 17 $403,491
40. Stephen Ames 19 $396,100
41. David Frost 20 $384,030
42. Tom Byrum 17 $378,970
43. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595
44. Kent Jones 15 $343,814
45. Jerry Smith 18 $338,154
46. Jay Haas 16 $336,920
47. Carlos Franco 20 $334,039
48. Esteban Toledo 19 $320,601
49. Mark O’Meara 14 $307,295
50. Tommy Tolles 16 $299,394

