PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 16
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Miguel Angel Jiménez
|17
|$1,746,868
|2. Scott McCarron
|20
|$1,660,808
|3. Jerry Kelly
|18
|$1,634,818
|4. Bernhard Langer
|19
|$1,561,904
|5. David Toms
|17
|$1,500,264
|6. Paul Broadhurst
|18
|$1,447,004
|7. Scott Parel
|20
|$1,212,728
|8. Joe Durant
|20
|$1,166,956
|9. Vijay Singh
|14
|$1,111,830
|10. Tim Petrovic
|17
|$1,010,400
|11. Steve Stricker
|6
|$926,235
|12. Gene Sauers
|20
|$877,216
|13. Kirk Triplett
|17
|$850,609
|14. Kevin Sutherland
|18
|$846,839
|15. Tom Lehman
|17
|$835,847
|16. Brandt Jobe
|15
|$803,203
|17. Jeff Maggert
|18
|$782,398
|18. Kenny Perry
|13
|$696,180
|19. Bart Bryant
|15
|$672,712
|20. Tom Pernice Jr.
|20
|$642,367
|21. Paul Goydos
|19
|$636,065
|22. Colin Montgomerie
|19
|$635,450
|23. Billy Andrade
|19
|$633,003
|24. Glen Day
|19
|$606,505
|25. Woody Austin
|20
|$604,976
|26. Mark Calcavecchia
|20
|$588,617
|27. Lee Janzen
|19
|$584,286
|28. Wes Short, Jr.
|20
|$574,018
|29. Rocco Mediate
|17
|$562,464
|30. Duffy Waldorf
|21
|$534,935
|31. Marco Dawson
|18
|$524,391
|32. Scott Dunlap
|19
|$485,466
|33. Bob Estes
|10
|$457,881
|34. Steve Flesch
|17
|$438,032
|35. Billy Mayfair
|18
|$433,865
|36. Jeff Sluman
|21
|$431,743
|37. Jesper Parnevik
|19
|$428,312
|38. Ken Tanigawa
|16
|$407,780
|39. Doug Garwood
|17
|$403,491
|40. Stephen Ames
|19
|$396,100
|41. David Frost
|20
|$384,030
|42. Tom Byrum
|17
|$378,970
|43. Michael Bradley
|14
|$357,595
|44. Kent Jones
|15
|$343,814
|45. Jerry Smith
|18
|$338,154
|46. Jay Haas
|16
|$336,920
|47. Carlos Franco
|20
|$334,039
|48. Esteban Toledo
|19
|$320,601
|49. Mark O’Meara
|14
|$307,295
|50. Tommy Tolles
|16
|$299,394
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.