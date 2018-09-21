PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

|Friday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
|First Round
|Jerry Smith
|30-33—63
|Brandt Jobe
|32-31—63
|Steve Stricker
|30-33—63
|David McKenzie
|32-31—63
|Scott McCarron
|32-32—64
|Lee Janzen
|32-32—64
|Paul Goydos
|31-33—64
|Mike Goodes
|33-32—65
|John Huston
|32-33—65
|Todd Hamilton
|32-33—65
|Bob Estes
|31-34—65
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-32—65
|Tommy Armour III
|34-32—66
|Wes Short, Jr.
|32-34—66
|Dudley Hart
|33-33—66
|Scott Parel
|34-32—66
|Rocco Mediate
|33-33—66
|Duffy Waldorf
|34-32—66
|Kirk Triplett
|33-33—66
|Tom Byrum
|33-34—67
|Steve Jones
|34-33—67
|Corey Pavin
|32-35—67
|Kent Jones
|31-36—67
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|34-33—67
|Billy Andrade
|34-33—67
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-33—67
|David Toms
|32-35—67
|Joe Durant
|34-33—67
|Doug Garwood
|32-35—67
|Tommy Tolles
|33-34—67
|Mark Walker
|34-33—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|33-34—67
|Glen Day
|33-35—68
|Larry Mize
|33-35—68
|Tom Gillis
|34-34—68
|Gary Hallberg
|33-35—68
|Olin Browne
|34-34—68
|Jesper Parnevik
|33-35—68
|David Frost
|35-33—68
|Tim Petrovic
|34-34—68
|Jeff Maggert
|33-35—68
|Jerry Kelly
|35-33—68
|Esteban Toledo
|34-34—68
|Jay Haas
|35-33—68
|P.H. Horgan III
|35-33—68
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-34—69
|Scott Dunlap
|34-35—69
|Steve Pate
|36-33—69
|Stephen Ames
|35-34—69
|Woody Austin
|34-35—69
|Marco Dawson
|36-33—69
|John Daly
|33-36—69
|Tom Kite
|33-36—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-35—69
|Mike Small
|34-35—69
|Peter Lonard
|34-36—70
|Dan Forsman
|36-34—70
|Billy Mayfair
|33-37—70
|Mark O’Meara
|37-33—70
|Carlos Franco
|36-34—70
|Fran Quinn
|34-36—70
|Clark Dennis
|35-35—70
|Mark Brooks
|36-35—71
|Blaine McCallister
|33-38—71
|Jeff Sluman
|35-36—71
|Sandy Lyle
|36-35—71
|Joey Sindelar
|35-37—72
|Brian Henninger
|33-39—72
|Chris DiMarco
|34-38—72
|Darren Clarke
|35-37—72
|Chad Proehl
|36-36—72
|Jay Don Blake
|35-38—73
|Robert Gamez
|39-34—73
|John Harris
|34-39—73
|Tom Lehman
|37-36—73
|Scott Hoch
|34-40—74
|Vijay Singh
|36-38—74
|Steve Lowery
|39-38—77
