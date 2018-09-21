Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

September 21, 2018 6:59 pm
 
Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
First Round
Jerry Smith 30-33—63
Brandt Jobe 32-31—63
Steve Stricker 30-33—63
David McKenzie 32-31—63
Scott McCarron 32-32—64
Lee Janzen 32-32—64
Paul Goydos 31-33—64
Mike Goodes 33-32—65
John Huston 32-33—65
Todd Hamilton 32-33—65
Bob Estes 31-34—65
Kevin Sutherland 33-32—65
Tommy Armour III 34-32—66
Wes Short, Jr. 32-34—66
Dudley Hart 33-33—66
Scott Parel 34-32—66
Rocco Mediate 33-33—66
Duffy Waldorf 34-32—66
Kirk Triplett 33-33—66
Tom Byrum 33-34—67
Steve Jones 34-33—67
Corey Pavin 32-35—67
Kent Jones 31-36—67
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-33—67
Billy Andrade 34-33—67
Colin Montgomerie 34-33—67
David Toms 32-35—67
Joe Durant 34-33—67
Doug Garwood 32-35—67
Tommy Tolles 33-34—67
Mark Walker 34-33—67
Ken Tanigawa 33-34—67
Glen Day 33-35—68
Larry Mize 33-35—68
Tom Gillis 34-34—68
Gary Hallberg 33-35—68
Olin Browne 34-34—68
Jesper Parnevik 33-35—68
David Frost 35-33—68
Tim Petrovic 34-34—68
Jeff Maggert 33-35—68
Jerry Kelly 35-33—68
Esteban Toledo 34-34—68
Jay Haas 35-33—68
P.H. Horgan III 35-33—68
Mark Calcavecchia 35-34—69
Scott Dunlap 34-35—69
Steve Pate 36-33—69
Stephen Ames 35-34—69
Woody Austin 34-35—69
Marco Dawson 36-33—69
John Daly 33-36—69
Tom Kite 33-36—69
Paul Broadhurst 34-35—69
Mike Small 34-35—69
Peter Lonard 34-36—70
Dan Forsman 36-34—70
Billy Mayfair 33-37—70
Mark O’Meara 37-33—70
Carlos Franco 36-34—70
Fran Quinn 34-36—70
Clark Dennis 35-35—70
Mark Brooks 36-35—71
Blaine McCallister 33-38—71
Jeff Sluman 35-36—71
Sandy Lyle 36-35—71
Joey Sindelar 35-37—72
Brian Henninger 33-39—72
Chris DiMarco 34-38—72
Darren Clarke 35-37—72
Chad Proehl 36-36—72
Jay Don Blake 35-38—73
Robert Gamez 39-34—73
John Harris 34-39—73
Tom Lehman 37-36—73
Scott Hoch 34-40—74
Vijay Singh 36-38—74
Steve Lowery 39-38—77

