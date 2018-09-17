PGA Tour Champions Schedule

Jan. 12-14 — Diamond Resorts Invitational (Scott Parel)
Jan. 18-20 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Jerry Kelly)
Feb. 9-11 — Boca Raton Championship (Mark Calcavecchia)
Feb. 16-18 — Chubb Classic (Joe Durant)
March 2-4 — Cologuard Classic (Steve Stricker)
March 9-11 — Toshiba Classic (Vijay Singh)
March 23-25 — Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steve Stricker)
April 13-15 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)
April 20-22 — Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett)
May 4-6 — Insperity Invitational (Bernhard Langer)
May 17-20 — Regions Tradition (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
May 24-27 — Senior PGA Championship (Paul Broadhurst)
June 8-10 — Principal Charity Classic (Tom Lehman)
June 22-24 — American Family Insurance Championship (Scott McCarron)
June 28-July 1 — U.S. Senior Open (David Toms)
July 12-15 — Constellation Senior Players Championship (Vijay Singh)
July 26-29 — Senior Open Championship (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
Aug. 3-5 — 3M Championship (Kenny Perry)
Aug. 17-19 — Dicks Sporting Goods Open (Bart Bryant)
Aug. 24-26 — Boeing Classic (Scott Parel)
Aug. 31-Sept. 2 — Shaw Charity Classic (Scott McCarron)
Sept. 14-16 — The Ally Challenge (Paul Broadhurst)
Sept. 21-23 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sept. 28-30 — Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Oct. 12-14 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.
Oct. 19-21 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
Oct. 26-28 — PowerShares QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Nov. 9-11 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix
Dec. 14-16 — PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.
