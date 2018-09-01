PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic Scores

Saturday At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club Calgary, Alberta Purse: $2.35 million Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 Second Round Joe Durant 66-63—129 Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-66—130 Kirk Triplett 64-67—131 Scott McCarron 67-65—132 Esteban Toledo 66-67—133 Bernhard Langer 69-65—134 Doug Garwood 71-63—134 Joey Sindelar 67-67—134 Scott Parel 67-67—134 Glen Day 69-66—135 David Frost 71-64—135 Duffy Waldorf 68-67—135 Gibby Gilbert III 67-68—135 Rod Spittle 66-69—135 Darren Clarke 70-66—136 Steve Pate 69-67—136 Davis Love III 68-68—136 Tom Byrum 68-68—136 Billy Mayfair 68-68—136 Wes Short, Jr. 68-68—136 Mike Goodes 67-69—136 Greg Kraft 69-68—137 Jeff Sluman 68-69—137 Jerry Kelly 67-70—137 Woody Austin 69-69—138 Spike McRoy 70-68—138 Billy Andrade 70-68—138 Todd Hamilton 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138 Lee Janzen 68-70—138 Mark O’Meara 68-70—138 Michael Long 71-67—138 Grant Waite 68-70—138 Tim Petrovic 70-69—139 Tommy Armour III 70-69—139 Steve Jones 70-69—139 Tom Werkmeister 69-70—139 Vijay Singh 70-69—139 Dudley Hart 71-68—139 Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139 Gary Hallberg 68-71—139 Dan Forsman 71-69—140 Jeff Maggert 68-72—140 Colin Montgomerie 71-69—140 Bill Glasson 68-72—140 Brian Mogg 67-73—140 Mark Calcavecchia 73-67—140 Scott Dunlap 70-71—141 Mark Brooks 69-72—141 Guy Boros 71-70—141 Ronnie Black 68-73—141 Blaine McCallister 72-69—141 Brian Henninger 68-73—141 Steve Flesch 72-69—141 Corey Pavin 73-68—141 Tommy Tolles 74-67—141 Stephen Mondshine 68-74—142 Olin Browne 72-70—142 Robert Gamez 73-69—142 Chris DiMarco 74-68—142 Willie Wood 71-72—143 John Inman 71-72—143 Stephen Ames 71-72—143 Larry Mize 72-71—143 Carlos Franco 75-68—143 Fran Quinn 70-74—144 Jesper Parnevik 71-73—144 Skip Kendall 75-69—144 David McKenzie 77-68—145 Ted Tryba 70-76—146 Steve Blake 70-77—147 John Huston 73-74—147 Steve Lowery 73-75—148 Jay Don Blake 73-77—150 Jim Carter 75-75—150 Scott Simpson 77-74—151 Donnie Hammond 81-78—159

