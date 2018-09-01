PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club
|Calgary, Alberta
|Purse: $2.35 million
|Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
|Second Round
|Joe Durant
|66-63—129
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|64-66—130
|Kirk Triplett
|64-67—131
|Scott McCarron
|67-65—132
|Esteban Toledo
|66-67—133
|Bernhard Langer
|69-65—134
|Doug Garwood
|71-63—134
|Joey Sindelar
|67-67—134
|Scott Parel
|67-67—134
|Glen Day
|69-66—135
|David Frost
|71-64—135
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-67—135
|Gibby Gilbert III
|67-68—135
|Rod Spittle
|66-69—135
|Darren Clarke
|70-66—136
|Steve Pate
|69-67—136
|Davis Love III
|68-68—136
|Tom Byrum
|68-68—136
|Billy Mayfair
|68-68—136
|Wes Short, Jr.
|68-68—136
|Mike Goodes
|67-69—136
|Greg Kraft
|69-68—137
|Jeff Sluman
|68-69—137
|Jerry Kelly
|67-70—137
|Woody Austin
|69-69—138
|Spike McRoy
|70-68—138
|Billy Andrade
|70-68—138
|Todd Hamilton
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-68—138
|Lee Janzen
|68-70—138
|Mark O’Meara
|68-70—138
|Michael Long
|71-67—138
|Grant Waite
|68-70—138
|Tim Petrovic
|70-69—139
|Tommy Armour III
|70-69—139
|Steve Jones
|70-69—139
|Tom Werkmeister
|69-70—139
|Vijay Singh
|70-69—139
|Dudley Hart
|71-68—139
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|68-71—139
|Gary Hallberg
|68-71—139
|Dan Forsman
|71-69—140
|Jeff Maggert
|68-72—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-69—140
|Bill Glasson
|68-72—140
|Brian Mogg
|67-73—140
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-67—140
|Scott Dunlap
|70-71—141
|Mark Brooks
|69-72—141
|Guy Boros
|71-70—141
|Ronnie Black
|68-73—141
|Blaine McCallister
|72-69—141
|Brian Henninger
|68-73—141
|Steve Flesch
|72-69—141
|Corey Pavin
|73-68—141
|Tommy Tolles
|74-67—141
|Stephen Mondshine
|68-74—142
|Olin Browne
|72-70—142
|Robert Gamez
|73-69—142
|Chris DiMarco
|74-68—142
|Willie Wood
|71-72—143
|John Inman
|71-72—143
|Stephen Ames
|71-72—143
|Larry Mize
|72-71—143
|Carlos Franco
|75-68—143
|Fran Quinn
|70-74—144
|Jesper Parnevik
|71-73—144
|Skip Kendall
|75-69—144
|David McKenzie
|77-68—145
|Ted Tryba
|70-76—146
|Steve Blake
|70-77—147
|John Huston
|73-74—147
|Steve Lowery
|73-75—148
|Jay Don Blake
|73-77—150
|Jim Carter
|75-75—150
|Scott Simpson
|77-74—151
|Donnie Hammond
|81-78—159
