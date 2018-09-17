PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Sept. 16 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (17), $1,746,868. 2, Scott McCarron, (20), $1,660,808. 3, Jerry Kelly, (18), $1,634,818. 4, Bernhard Langer, (19), $1,561,904. 5, David Toms, (17), $1,500,264. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (18), $1,447,004. 7, Scott Parel, (20), $1,212,728. 8, Joe Durant, (20), $1,166,956. 9, Vijay Singh, (14), $1,111,830. 10, Tim Petrovic, (17), $1,010,400.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.21. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.33. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.53. 6, Joe Durant, 69.55. 7, Scott Parel, 69.57. 8, David Toms, 69.62. 9, Kenny Perry, 69.68. 10, Vijay Singh, 69.73.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 302.7. 2, Scott Parel, 298.6. 3, Brandt Jobe, 298.0. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 297.1. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 295.9. 6, Scott McCarron, 295.5. 7, Vijay Singh, 293.8. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 292.8. 9, Woody Austin, 291.1. 10, Doug Garwood, 289.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Paul Goydos, 77.78%. 3, Gene Sauers, 77.29%. 4, Tom Lehman, 76.76%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 76.63%. 6, Glen Day, 76.59%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 76.50%. 8, Jay Haas, 76.30%. 9, Rocco Mediate, 76.19%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 75.96%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Tom Lehman, 78.97%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 78.96%. 3, Kenny Perry, 76.56%. 4, Vijay Singh, 76.39%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 76.10%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.82%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.32%. 9, Scott Dunlap, 74.57%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 74.52%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 26. 2, Bernhard Langer, 32. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 34. 4, Jerry Kelly, 36. 5, Tom Lehman, 38. 6, Kirk Triplett, 40. 7 (tie), Gene Sauers and Joe Durant, 41. 9, Scott McCarron, 42. 10, Jeff Maggert, 44.

Putting Average

1, Joe Durant, 1.721. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.724. 3, Scott Parel, 1.731. 4 (tie), Glen Day and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.736. 6, Brandt Jobe, 1.737. 7, David Toms, 1.743. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 1.745. 9, Paul Goydos, 1.746. 10, Gary Hallberg, 1.748.

Birdie Average

1, Scott Parel, 4.33. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.20. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 4.17. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.15. 5, Jerry Kelly, 4.13. 6, Bernhard Langer, 4.12. 7, Joe Durant, 4.08. 8 (tie), Bart Bryant and Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 10, Woody Austin, 4.05.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Scott McCarron, 93.3. 3, Bernhard Langer, 114.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 117.0. 5, Lee Janzen, 119.3. 6 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 126.0. 8, Brandt Jobe, 135.0. 9, Rocco Mediate, 141.0. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 141.4.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 68.89%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 60.00%. 4, Marco Dawson, 58.82%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.18%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 57.97%. 7, Larry Mize, 55.74%. 8, Kent Jones, 55.56%. 9, David Frost, 54.79%. 10, Scott Verplank, 54.72%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Joe Durant, 95. 2, Bernhard Langer, 110. 3 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 111. 5, Scott McCarron, 115. 6, Kenny Perry, 121. 7, Brandt Jobe, 140. 8, Lee Janzen, 161. 9, David Toms, 165. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 167.

