PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

September 17, 2018
 
Through Sept. 10
Points Money
1. Bryson DeChambeau 5,789 $7,918,089
2. Justin Rose 4,391 $7,758,678
3. Tony Finau 3,479 $5,429,338
4. Dustin Johnson 3,425 $7,836,352
5. Justin Thomas 3,327 $8,414,921
6. Keegan Bradley 2,979 $3,919,164
7. Brooks Koepka 2,723 $6,943,747
8. Bubba Watson 2,481 $5,647,948
9. Billy Horschel 2,260 $3,343,200
10. Cameron Smith 2,247 $3,449,807
11. Webb Simpson 2,228 $5,004,417
12. Jason Day 2,071 $4,907,461
13. Francesco Molinari 1,992 $4,902,042
14. Phil Mickelson 1,990 $4,451,187
15. Patrick Reed 1,933 $4,858,667
16. Patrick Cantlay 1,861 $3,800,162
17. Rory McIlroy 1,813 $4,130,396
18. Xander Schauffele 1,759 $3,767,638
19. Tommy Fleetwood 1,734 $3,709,697
20. Tiger Woods 1,722 $3,823,841
21. Aaron Wise 1,702 $3,295,607
22. Kevin Na 1,629 $3,423,516
23. Rickie Fowler 1,612 $3,955,337
24. Jon Rahm 1,610 $3,767,228
25. Kyle Stanley 1,564 $3,725,201
26. Paul Casey 1,499 $3,416,321
27. Hideki Matsuyama 1,491 $2,315,477
28. Gary Woodland 1,448 $2,883,457
29. Marc Leishman 1,444 $3,607,421
30. Patton Kizzire 1,432 $3,377,351
Did not advance to the 4th playoff event
31. Jordan Spieth 1,323 $2,793,536
32. Emiliano Grillo 1,270 $2,493,163
33. Andrew Putnam 1,267 $2,387,382
34. Chez Reavie 1,252 $2,700,018
35. C.T. Pan 1,238 $1,881,787
36. Adam Hadwin 1,226 $1,932,488
37. Andrew Landry 1,225 $2,642,179
38. Austin Cook 1,203 $2,448,920
39. Pat Perez 1,190 $2,962,641
40. Brandt Snedeker 1,188 $2,448,970
41. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,175 $2,449,869
42. Byeong Hun An 1,170 $2,599,264
43. Alex Noren 1,169 $2,699,150
44. Chesson Hadley 1,163 $2,768,863
45. Luke List 1,150 $2,710,736
46. Beau Hossler 1,134 $2,449,707
47. Kevin Kisner 1,132 $2,972,285
48. Brian Harman 1,129 $2,733,463
49. Ryan Armour 1,113 $2,485,203
50. Ian Poulter 1,090 $2,714,450
51. Adam Scott 1,081 $2,237,641
52. Jason Kokrak 1,053 $1,794,431
53. Charles Howell III 1,041 $2,179,725
54. Tyrrell Hatton 1,041 $1,943,360
55. Si Woo Kim 1,026 $2,276,114
56. Brendan Steele 1,015 $2,291,128
57. Henrik Stenson 990 $2,680,487
58. Zach Johnson 981 $1,957,635
59. Brian Gay 949 $2,152,501
60. Abraham Ancer 938 $1,676,695
61. Brice Garnett 933 $1,466,224
62. J.J. Spaun 919 $1,978,906
63. Ryan Palmer 916 $1,484,445
64. Peter Uihlein 911 $1,797,715
65. Ted Potter, Jr. 889 $1,976,198
66. Chris Kirk 888 $1,824,111
67. Keith Mitchell 878 $1,641,260
68. Scott Piercy 872 $1,882,337
69. Louis Oosthuizen 847 $1,731,493
70. Daniel Berger 839 $1,721,763
Did not advance to the 3rd playoff event
71. Ryan Moore 806 $1,986,608
72. Whee Kim 805 $1,920,340
73. Stewart Cink 775 $1,887,208
74. Nick Watney 760 $1,402,833
75. Jimmy Walker 741 $2,027,312
76. Matt Kuchar 740 $1,720,097
77. Kevin Streelman 724 $1,523,642
78. Bronson Burgoon 718 $1,179,616
79. Charley Hoffman 689 $1,400,637
80. Joel Dahmen 676 $1,476,838
81. Michael Kim 675 $1,379,736
82. J.B. Holmes 668 $1,595,942
83. Kevin Chappell 667 $1,608,338
84. James Hahn 666 $1,386,301
85. Jamie Lovemark 664 $1,377,286
86. Brian Stuard 654 $1,089,763
87. Kevin Tway 643 $1,379,544
88. Branden Grace 634 $1,529,289
89. Russell Knox 629 $1,424,030
90. Kelly Kraft 627 $1,496,253
91. Troy Merritt 616 $1,326,989
92. Tom Hoge 608 $1,358,542
93. Scott Stallings 608 $1,147,573
94. Satoshi Kodaira 600 $1,471,462
95. Jhonattan Vegas 598 $1,137,444
96. Russell Henley 589 $1,516,438
97. Danny Lee 587 $1,269,386
98. Ollie Schniederjans 573 $1,303,610
99. Anirban Lahiri 566 $1,441,205
100. Jason Dufner 557 $1,497,655
Did not advance to the 2nd playoff event
101. Sam Ryder 551 $1,046,166
102. Trey Mullinax 550 $1,184,245
103. Brandon Harkins 545 $1,148,115
104. Patrick Rodgers 541 $1,287,040
105. Charl Schwartzel 528 $1,710,179
106. Sean O’Hair 526 $1,104,865
107. Harold Varner III 524 $1,223,064
108. Alex Cejka 524 $1,198,541
109. Rory Sabbatini 521 $1,126,057
110. Richy Werenski 498 $1,081,283
111. Sung Kang 490 $1,243,309
112. John Huh 480 $974,538
113. Tyler Duncan 457 $944,021
114. Seamus Power 455 $791,018
115. Martin Laird 453 $1,017,580
116. William McGirt 449 $933,327
117. J.T. Poston 448 $940,661
118. Vaughn Taylor 445 $965,691
119. Grayson Murray 438 $1,056,628
120. Sam Saunders 437 $981,936
121. Ryan Blaum 433 $980,877
122. Scott Brown 422 $1,076,678
123. Nick Taylor 420 $899,373
124. Bud Cauley 405 $900,591
125. Harris English 383 $799,450
126. Martin Piller 371 $847,304
127. Tyrone Van Aswegen 364 $763,584
128. Sergio Garcia 362 $878,354
129. Chad Campbell 361 $801,960
130. Corey Conners 353 $728,296
131. Robert Garrigus 353 $702,030
132. Aaron Baddeley 342 $725,928
133. Johnson Wagner 338 $656,322
134. Tom Lovelady 332 $700,783
135. Lucas Glover 324 $789,382
136. Ben Silverman 323 $793,140
137. Derek Fathauer 316 $708,712
138. David Hearn 315 $622,383
139. Talor Gooch 308 $654,200
140. Shane Lowry 296 $696,897
141. Jim Furyk 291 $660,010
142. Michael Thompson 280 $563,972
143. David Lingmerth 274 $616,758
144. Graeme McDowell 274 $581,024

