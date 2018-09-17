PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

|Through Sept. 10
|Points
|Money
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,789
|$7,918,089
|2. Justin Rose
|4,391
|$7,758,678
|3. Tony Finau
|3,479
|$5,429,338
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,425
|$7,836,352
|5. Justin Thomas
|3,327
|$8,414,921
|6. Keegan Bradley
|2,979
|$3,919,164
|7. Brooks Koepka
|2,723
|$6,943,747
|8. Bubba Watson
|2,481
|$5,647,948
|9. Billy Horschel
|2,260
|$3,343,200
|10. Cameron Smith
|2,247
|$3,449,807
|11. Webb Simpson
|2,228
|$5,004,417
|12. Jason Day
|2,071
|$4,907,461
|13. Francesco Molinari
|1,992
|$4,902,042
|14. Phil Mickelson
|1,990
|$4,451,187
|15. Patrick Reed
|1,933
|$4,858,667
|16. Patrick Cantlay
|1,861
|$3,800,162
|17. Rory McIlroy
|1,813
|$4,130,396
|18. Xander Schauffele
|1,759
|$3,767,638
|19. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,734
|$3,709,697
|20. Tiger Woods
|1,722
|$3,823,841
|21. Aaron Wise
|1,702
|$3,295,607
|22. Kevin Na
|1,629
|$3,423,516
|23. Rickie Fowler
|1,612
|$3,955,337
|24. Jon Rahm
|1,610
|$3,767,228
|25. Kyle Stanley
|1,564
|$3,725,201
|26. Paul Casey
|1,499
|$3,416,321
|27. Hideki Matsuyama
|1,491
|$2,315,477
|28. Gary Woodland
|1,448
|$2,883,457
|29. Marc Leishman
|1,444
|$3,607,421
|30. Patton Kizzire
|1,432
|$3,377,351
|Did not advance to the 4th playoff event
|31. Jordan Spieth
|1,323
|$2,793,536
|32. Emiliano Grillo
|1,270
|$2,493,163
|33. Andrew Putnam
|1,267
|$2,387,382
|34. Chez Reavie
|1,252
|$2,700,018
|35. C.T. Pan
|1,238
|$1,881,787
|36. Adam Hadwin
|1,226
|$1,932,488
|37. Andrew Landry
|1,225
|$2,642,179
|38. Austin Cook
|1,203
|$2,448,920
|39. Pat Perez
|1,190
|$2,962,641
|40. Brandt Snedeker
|1,188
|$2,448,970
|41. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1,175
|$2,449,869
|42. Byeong Hun An
|1,170
|$2,599,264
|43. Alex Noren
|1,169
|$2,699,150
|44. Chesson Hadley
|1,163
|$2,768,863
|45. Luke List
|1,150
|$2,710,736
|46. Beau Hossler
|1,134
|$2,449,707
|47. Kevin Kisner
|1,132
|$2,972,285
|48. Brian Harman
|1,129
|$2,733,463
|49. Ryan Armour
|1,113
|$2,485,203
|50. Ian Poulter
|1,090
|$2,714,450
|51. Adam Scott
|1,081
|$2,237,641
|52. Jason Kokrak
|1,053
|$1,794,431
|53. Charles Howell III
|1,041
|$2,179,725
|54. Tyrrell Hatton
|1,041
|$1,943,360
|55. Si Woo Kim
|1,026
|$2,276,114
|56. Brendan Steele
|1,015
|$2,291,128
|57. Henrik Stenson
|990
|$2,680,487
|58. Zach Johnson
|981
|$1,957,635
|59. Brian Gay
|949
|$2,152,501
|60. Abraham Ancer
|938
|$1,676,695
|61. Brice Garnett
|933
|$1,466,224
|62. J.J. Spaun
|919
|$1,978,906
|63. Ryan Palmer
|916
|$1,484,445
|64. Peter Uihlein
|911
|$1,797,715
|65. Ted Potter, Jr.
|889
|$1,976,198
|66. Chris Kirk
|888
|$1,824,111
|67. Keith Mitchell
|878
|$1,641,260
|68. Scott Piercy
|872
|$1,882,337
|69. Louis Oosthuizen
|847
|$1,731,493
|70. Daniel Berger
|839
|$1,721,763
|Did not advance to the 3rd playoff event
|71. Ryan Moore
|806
|$1,986,608
|72. Whee Kim
|805
|$1,920,340
|73. Stewart Cink
|775
|$1,887,208
|74. Nick Watney
|760
|$1,402,833
|75. Jimmy Walker
|741
|$2,027,312
|76. Matt Kuchar
|740
|$1,720,097
|77. Kevin Streelman
|724
|$1,523,642
|78. Bronson Burgoon
|718
|$1,179,616
|79. Charley Hoffman
|689
|$1,400,637
|80. Joel Dahmen
|676
|$1,476,838
|81. Michael Kim
|675
|$1,379,736
|82. J.B. Holmes
|668
|$1,595,942
|83. Kevin Chappell
|667
|$1,608,338
|84. James Hahn
|666
|$1,386,301
|85. Jamie Lovemark
|664
|$1,377,286
|86. Brian Stuard
|654
|$1,089,763
|87. Kevin Tway
|643
|$1,379,544
|88. Branden Grace
|634
|$1,529,289
|89. Russell Knox
|629
|$1,424,030
|90. Kelly Kraft
|627
|$1,496,253
|91. Troy Merritt
|616
|$1,326,989
|92. Tom Hoge
|608
|$1,358,542
|93. Scott Stallings
|608
|$1,147,573
|94. Satoshi Kodaira
|600
|$1,471,462
|95. Jhonattan Vegas
|598
|$1,137,444
|96. Russell Henley
|589
|$1,516,438
|97. Danny Lee
|587
|$1,269,386
|98. Ollie Schniederjans
|573
|$1,303,610
|99. Anirban Lahiri
|566
|$1,441,205
|100. Jason Dufner
|557
|$1,497,655
|Did not advance to the 2nd playoff event
|101. Sam Ryder
|551
|$1,046,166
|102. Trey Mullinax
|550
|$1,184,245
|103. Brandon Harkins
|545
|$1,148,115
|104. Patrick Rodgers
|541
|$1,287,040
|105. Charl Schwartzel
|528
|$1,710,179
|106. Sean O’Hair
|526
|$1,104,865
|107. Harold Varner III
|524
|$1,223,064
|108. Alex Cejka
|524
|$1,198,541
|109. Rory Sabbatini
|521
|$1,126,057
|110. Richy Werenski
|498
|$1,081,283
|111. Sung Kang
|490
|$1,243,309
|112. John Huh
|480
|$974,538
|113. Tyler Duncan
|457
|$944,021
|114. Seamus Power
|455
|$791,018
|115. Martin Laird
|453
|$1,017,580
|116. William McGirt
|449
|$933,327
|117. J.T. Poston
|448
|$940,661
|118. Vaughn Taylor
|445
|$965,691
|119. Grayson Murray
|438
|$1,056,628
|120. Sam Saunders
|437
|$981,936
|121. Ryan Blaum
|433
|$980,877
|122. Scott Brown
|422
|$1,076,678
|123. Nick Taylor
|420
|$899,373
|124. Bud Cauley
|405
|$900,591
|125. Harris English
|383
|$799,450
|126. Martin Piller
|371
|$847,304
|127. Tyrone Van Aswegen
|364
|$763,584
|128. Sergio Garcia
|362
|$878,354
|129. Chad Campbell
|361
|$801,960
|130. Corey Conners
|353
|$728,296
|131. Robert Garrigus
|353
|$702,030
|132. Aaron Baddeley
|342
|$725,928
|133. Johnson Wagner
|338
|$656,322
|134. Tom Lovelady
|332
|$700,783
|135. Lucas Glover
|324
|$789,382
|136. Ben Silverman
|323
|$793,140
|137. Derek Fathauer
|316
|$708,712
|138. David Hearn
|315
|$622,383
|139. Talor Gooch
|308
|$654,200
|140. Shane Lowry
|296
|$696,897
|141. Jim Furyk
|291
|$660,010
|142. Michael Thompson
|280
|$563,972
|143. David Lingmerth
|274
|$616,758
|144. Graeme McDowell
|274
|$581,024
