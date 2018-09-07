Phillies 4, Mets 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Altherr cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bautista rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|c-Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|d-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|1-Florimon pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.055
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.073
|a-Reinheimer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|002
|001
|010—4
|7
|0
|New York
|011
|000
|100—3
|3
|0
a-struck out for Matz in the 5th. b-doubled for Altherr in the 6th. c-struck out for Bautista in the 6th. d-singled for Williams in the 8th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 2. 2B_Altherr (9), Herrera (18), McNeil (8). HR_Santana (22), off Matz; Hoskins (28), off Bashlor; Bruce (6), off Nola; Do.Smith (3), off Nola. RBIs_Santana 2 (81), Hoskins (85), Cabrera (74), McNeil (13), Bruce (22), Do.Smith (4). CS_Florimon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bautista, Alfaro); New York 1 (Bruce). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 16-4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|103
|2.29
|Dominguez, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.86
|Hunter, S, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.54
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|103
|4.17
|Hanhold
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|Bashlor, L, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.78
|Zamora
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.76
|Dr.Smith
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.33
Bashlor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Nola (Plawecki).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_23,379 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.