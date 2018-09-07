Phillies 4, Mets 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .228 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Altherr cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .173 b-Herrera ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .264 Bautista rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .199 c-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 d-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308 1-Florimon pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .055 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 4 7 4 2 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319 Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Bruce rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Do.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .205 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Reyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .073 a-Reinheimer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Hanhold p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 30 3 3 3 1 8

Philadelphia 002 001 010—4 7 0 New York 011 000 100—3 3 0

a-struck out for Matz in the 5th. b-doubled for Altherr in the 6th. c-struck out for Bautista in the 6th. d-singled for Williams in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 2. 2B_Altherr (9), Herrera (18), McNeil (8). HR_Santana (22), off Matz; Hoskins (28), off Bashlor; Bruce (6), off Nola; Do.Smith (3), off Nola. RBIs_Santana 2 (81), Hoskins (85), Cabrera (74), McNeil (13), Bruce (22), Do.Smith (4). CS_Florimon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bautista, Alfaro); New York 1 (Bruce). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 16-4 7 3 3 3 1 8 103 2.29 Dominguez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.86 Hunter, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.54 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 3 2 2 2 8 103 4.17 Hanhold 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.86 Bashlor, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.78 Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.76 Dr.Smith 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.33

Bashlor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Nola (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_23,379 (41,922).

