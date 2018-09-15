Phillies 5, Marlins 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.236
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Sierra rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|J.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-O’Brien ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bostick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|1
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Florimon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Santana 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Altherr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Kingery ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Cabrera ph-ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|L.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Herrera ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|5
|4
|5
|3
|10
|Miami
|040
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|030
|00x—5
|4
|2
a-walked for J.Garcia in the 2nd. b-struck out for Kingery in the 2nd. c-singled for Velasquez in the 2nd. d-struck out for Graves in the 4th. e-hit by pitch for L.Garcia in the 5th. f-flied out for E.Ramos in the 6th. g-popped out for Kinley in the 7th.
E_Dean (1), Hernandez (10), Florimon (2). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riddle 2 (10), Dietrich (25), Cabrera (36). HR_Hernandez (12), off Rucinski. RBIs_Riddle 3 (36), Dean (10), Hernandez 3 (52), Bour 2 (58). CS_Riddle (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Bostick); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Altherr). RISP_Miami 2 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
GIDP_Dean.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.97
|Graves
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|44
|4.75
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.79
|Rucinski, L, 4-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|4.85
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|12.15
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.33
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.11
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|46
|4.50
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.48
|L.Garcia, W, 3-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.43
|E.Ramos, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.04
|Neris, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.06
|Hunter, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.51
|Neshek, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.23
HBP_Rucinski (Herrera). WP_E.Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:48. A_24,695 (43,647).
