Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 5, Marlins 4

September 15, 2018 10:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Riddle ss 4 0 2 3 0 1 .236
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .213
Sierra rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .174
J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-O’Brien ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 6 4 1 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .257
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Florimon ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
W.Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .315
Santana 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232
Altherr lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
b-Cabrera ph-ss-3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .265
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
c-Bour ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .230
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Herrera ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .257
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 5 4 5 3 10
Miami 040 000 000—4 6 1
Philadelphia 020 030 00x—5 4 2

a-walked for J.Garcia in the 2nd. b-struck out for Kingery in the 2nd. c-singled for Velasquez in the 2nd. d-struck out for Graves in the 4th. e-hit by pitch for L.Garcia in the 5th. f-flied out for E.Ramos in the 6th. g-popped out for Kinley in the 7th.

E_Dean (1), Hernandez (10), Florimon (2). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riddle 2 (10), Dietrich (25), Cabrera (36). HR_Hernandez (12), off Rucinski. RBIs_Riddle 3 (36), Dean (10), Hernandez 3 (52), Bour 2 (58). CS_Riddle (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Bostick); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Altherr). RISP_Miami 2 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Dean.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.97
Graves 2 1 2 0 2 3 44 4.75
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79
Rucinski, L, 4-2 1 3 3 3 1 2 28 4.85
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 12.15
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.33
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.11
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 2 4 4 4 1 4 46 4.50
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.45
Davis 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 3.48
L.Garcia, W, 3-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.43
E.Ramos, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.04
Neris, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.06
Hunter, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.51
Neshek, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.23

HBP_Rucinski (Herrera). WP_E.Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:48. A_24,695 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus