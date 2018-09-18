Phillies 5, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .256 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .339 Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .219 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221 Matz p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .111 a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Totals 33 2 6 2 4 15

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .256 Hoskins lf-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316 Santana 1b-3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .234 Altherr rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .187 Crawford 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 b-Ramos ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .315 1-Florimon pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .231 Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 c-Bour ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .232 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alfaro c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .259 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .052 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bautista ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Totals 30 5 7 5 6 9

New York 001 100 000—2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 005 00x—5 7 0

a-struck out for Matz in the 6th. b-singled for Crawford in the 6th. c-doubled for Kingery in the 6th. d-grounded out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. f-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.

LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Do.Smith (9), Bour (13). HR_Matz (2), off Nola; Alfaro (10), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Do.Smith (8), Matz (4), Alfaro 3 (36), Ramos (68), Bour (59). SB_Hernandez (19), Alfaro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Matz, Flores 2); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Crawford 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

LIDP_Quinn.

DP_New York 1 (Matz, Do.Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 2 0 0 5 4 91 4.03 Blevins 0 0 2 2 1 0 9 3.92 Dr.Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 16 2.92 Swarzak 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.70 Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.45 Rhame 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 7.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 9 104 2.44 Neshek, W, 3-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 1.21 Dominguez, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.17 Hunter, H, 25 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.54 Neris, S, 11-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.52

Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 2-2, Swarzak 1-0, Neshek 2-0. HBP_Blevins (Altherr), Rhame (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:22. A_18,895 (43,647).

