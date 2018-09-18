Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Mets 2

September 18, 2018 10:55 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .256
McNeil 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .339
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .219
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221
Matz p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .111
a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Totals 33 2 6 2 4 15
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .256
Hoskins lf-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316
Santana 1b-3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .234
Altherr rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .187
Crawford 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
b-Ramos ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .315
1-Florimon pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .231
Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
c-Bour ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .232
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alfaro c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .259
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .052
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Bautista ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Totals 30 5 7 5 6 9
New York 001 100 000—2 6 0
Philadelphia 000 005 00x—5 7 0

a-struck out for Matz in the 6th. b-singled for Crawford in the 6th. c-doubled for Kingery in the 6th. d-grounded out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. f-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.

LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Do.Smith (9), Bour (13). HR_Matz (2), off Nola; Alfaro (10), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Do.Smith (8), Matz (4), Alfaro 3 (36), Ramos (68), Bour (59). SB_Hernandez (19), Alfaro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Matz, Flores 2); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Crawford 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

LIDP_Quinn.

DP_New York 1 (Matz, Do.Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 2 0 0 5 4 91 4.03
Blevins 0 0 2 2 1 0 9 3.92
Dr.Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 16 2.92
Swarzak 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.70
Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.45
Rhame 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 7.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 9 104 2.44
Neshek, W, 3-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 1.21
Dominguez, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.17
Hunter, H, 25 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.54
Neris, S, 11-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.52

Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 2-2, Swarzak 1-0, Neshek 2-0. HBP_Blevins (Altherr), Rhame (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:22. A_18,895 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

