The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

September 1, 2018 1:33 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 11 .656
Helena (Brewers) 17 15 .531 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 15 .516
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 21 .323 10½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 13 .606
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 15 .545 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 15 .545 2
Orem (Angels) 9 24 .273 11

___

Friday’s Games

Orem 3, Idaho Falls 1

Idaho Falls 6, Orem 1

Grand Junction 11, Ogden 4

Billings 7, Missoula 4

Helena 6, Great Falls 5

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

