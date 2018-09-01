Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 11 .656 Great Falls (White Sox) 10 21 .323 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 15 .516 Helena (Brewers) 17 15 .531 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 13 .606 Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 15 .545 Orem (Angels) 9 24 .273 Ogden (Dodgers) 18 15 .545

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 6:05 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

