Pioneer League

September 2, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 12 .636
Helena (Brewers) 17 15 .531
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 15 .516 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 11 21 .344
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 14 .588
Ogden (Dodgers) 19 15 .559 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 15 .545
Orem (Angels) 9 24 .273 10½

Saturday’s Games

Ogden 6, Grand Junction 5

Great Falls 7, Billings 0

Helena 6, Missoula 5

Idaho Falls 7, Orem 4

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 6:05 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

